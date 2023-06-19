There are a gazillion cocktail bars across the county, and lucky for us, one of the best ones is right here in Philadelphia, according to Mashed.

There's a chill vibe at cocktail bars that I love. Throw in some slower live music and I could sit there all night, sipping away, chatting about life with friends.

Watching the talented bartenders create the cocktails is entertainment too. I love to see how they use their mixology skills...and the pours are always perfect. How do they do it?

I've learned a few things at cocktails bars over the years and have been told how to make some delicious drinks. My latest favorite...the Greyhound. Do you know know what a Greyhound is? To put it simply, it's a vodka and cranberry, but, you replace the cranberry juice with grapefruit juice. It's sooo good.

Ok, back to the Philadelphia bar that's been named one of the best in America.

It's The Franklin Mortgage and Investment Company.

Doesn't sound like a cocktail bar, does it? That's the cool part about it.

Here's what Mashed had to say about it:

"The Franklin Mortgage & Investment Company sounds like more of a business than a bar, but the Philadelphia establishment is named after the largest alcohol ring in the Prohibition-era U.S., so it's supposed to sound discreet."

Ohhh, I love this. I'm definitely going to have to check this out.

The article continues, "The bar is part of a boutique hotel (The Franklin on Rittenhouse) with a speakeasy vibe. The Art Deco-themed establishment serves up a full menu of innovative cocktails and food bites that match the vibe of the bar. Whether you opt for a house cocktail - like La Dolce Vita with Amaro, dulce de leche, coconut, lemon, egg whites, and cola...or a flight of caviar and bubbles, Franklin Mortgage & Investment Company is one of Philly's finest bars."

To find out which others bars were named among the best in the U.S. click here.

The Franklin Mortgage & Investment Company is located at 1715 Latimer Street, Philadelphia, PA.

