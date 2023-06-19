Great Listener Photos From the Barefoot Country Music Fest 2023

That's a wrap for the 2023 edition of the Barefoot Country Music Fest.

The annual event held over 4 days on the beach in Wildwood was record-breaking, with more people attending than ever before. Highlights included Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock, Hardy, Jon Pardi, Lainie Wilson, Lady A, and dozens more.

Already, the dates are set for 2024: June 20 - 23. No word on who will be playing, but we're thinking big!

Thanks to all who shared their photos with us. You can check them out below.

Who are you hoping for in 2023?

Cat Country Cat At Barefoot Country Music Fest 2023 in Wildwood Photos of the Cat having fun!