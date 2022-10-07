I think if there is maybe one lighthouse in New Jersey that pops into everyone's mind when we talk about east coast lighthouses I think "Old Barney" is possibly the one we refer to most. Its red and white appearance is something we all know here in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Nestled on the northern end of Long Beach Island the Barnegat Lighthouse sits in the Barnegat Light State Park. It is a beautiful spot on the inlet with a picnic area, short walking trails, beach-front, fishing, and of course the lighthouse. If you have never visited the park put it on your day trip list for this fall, it's a great time to visit this historic American lighthouse.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Barnegat Lighthouse has been undergoing a facelift project and now looks to re-open and welcome visitors into the Lighthouse. The Park has remained open, but now Old Barney will open its doors again.

According to an APP.Com article, "Old Barney will be relit on the 10th anniversary of superstorm Sandy after undergoing a $1.3 million facelift this past summer, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. The activation of its new lantern is to occur sometime between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct 29, and will coincide with a campfire storytelling event from about the same time to 9 p.m. on that Saturday, said Caryn Shinske, a DEP spokeswoman."

It's so good to see Old Barney getting the TLC it needed and now getting ready to re-open. Barnegat Lighthouse is a New Jersey gem and its great news Old Barney will light the night sky coming up at the end of the month.

A View of Barnegat Lighthouse Photos of the Iconic Barnegat Lighthouse