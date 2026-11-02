Forget your medicine cabinet. Apparently, the next time you feel a migraine coming on, you might want to make a pit stop at McDonald's instead!

It's called the McMigraine, and people across social media have been swearing by this unusual combination: a Coca-Cola and an order of McDonald's fries.

Yes, seriously. A Coke and fries are supposedly the secret to getting some migraine relief. And apparently, I'm VERY late to the party.

Why Are People Swearing by This McDonald's Hack?

Believe it or not, there's actually some science behind the idea.

The theory is that the caffeine in Coke can help ease headache pain, while the salt in the fries may help replenish sodium. The sugar and carbohydrates could also provide a boost if low blood sugar is contributing to someone's symptoms.

According to the American Migraine Foundation, caffeine can provide mild relief for some people experiencing migraines. However, it can also trigger headaches in others.

That means there's no guarantee this fast-food combination will work. It's certainly not a proven migraine cure, and it shouldn't replace medical treatment.

Am I the Only One in South Jersey Just Hearing About This?

I had to do a little unofficial research of my own after discovering the McMigraine. I asked six people in my inner circle if they'd ever heard of it.

FOUR said yes!

How have I never heard of this before? Is this some kind of well-kept secret?

South Jersey, I need to know: Have you been ordering the McMigraine for years, or are you just finding out about this strange little fast-food trend, too?

LOOK: 20 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items You'll Never See Again Discontinued McDonald's items tell the story of eight decades of quiet experiments, from a pizza that took too long to cook to a lobster roll that never made financial sense. Some disappeared overnight with no explanation, others were cut to streamline operations, and a few became cultural phenomena long after they were gone. Gallery Credit: Stacker