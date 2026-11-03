Stone Harbor taxpayers could soon face a major school-related expense, as the borough's Board of Education seeks approval for a $1.5 million roof replacement project.

The proposed work would replace a portion of the roof at Stone Harbor School, which has been standing since 1957. The district expects to receive $600,000 in state aid, leaving $900,000 of the project cost to be covered through other funding.

But there's another interesting wrinkle: Despite sharing students, teachers and services with neighboring Avalon, Stone Harbor would be on its own when it comes to this repair bill.

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Why Stone Harbor School Needs A $1.5 Million Roof Replacement

Stone Harbor School has been serving local families for nearly 70 years. Now, the district wants to replace part of the building's aging roof.

The proposed $1.5 million project would receive a significant boost from the state, with $600,000 in aid helping reduce the amount that must be covered locally.

The school board is asking voters to approve the spending, making the project an important decision for the Stone Harbor community.

Why Avalon Won't Share the Stone Harbor School Repair Bill

Stone Harbor and Avalon have an unusual arrangement when it comes to educating local students.

Both communities send children in kindergarten through fourth grade to Stone Harbor School. Students then attend Avalon School for fifth through eighth grade.

Although the districts remain separate, they share several services and employees, including some teachers.

That shared relationship doesn't mean they split every expense, however. Avalon would not be responsible for the proposed Stone Harbor roof replacement.

What the Roof Project Means for Stone Harbor Taxpayers

The proposed project comes with a $1.5 million price tag, but the expected $600,000 in state aid would cover a sizable portion.

For Stone Harbor residents, the question now is whether voters will approve the spending needed to replace part of a school building that has served the community since 1957.

Share of your tax bill going to schools vs. municipality How your property tax bill is split up depends on where you live. This is the data from the state for the year 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5