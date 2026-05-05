Over the years we've heard about The Jersey Devil, Bigfoot, and even mountain lions in New Jersey.

Now, a new menace in the Garden State.

The angry, crazed beaver!

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North Jersey Beaver Attacks Local Boy, Sends Him to Hospital

Police in Mahwah, New Jersey say they responded to a report Sunday evening about a beaver attacking a boy at Lake Henry at Continental Soldiers Park.

Reports say the 8-year-old boy was fishing when the rodent sprang out of the water and changed at the boy. The boy started to run, but tripped, and the beaver bit him on the leg.

Ouch!

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A nearby adult intervened, striking the beaver until it returned to the water.

Police also learned that the beaver had attacked other park-goers earlier in the day.

Animal control officers came to the scene and were able to capture the beaver. They say it appeared to be sick - possibly with rabies.

The boy, who hasn't been identified was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

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