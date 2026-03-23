There was a moment when it felt like South Jersey summers wouldn't hit the same.

When the Atlantic City Airshow went dark, a lot of us who grew up timing beach days around those thunderous flyovers felt the loss. At least thats true for me. So, when the Soar & Shore Festival stepped in for 2025, it was a welcome save. Now we know it’s officially coming back in 2026.

Visit AC AirShow Photo Visit Atlantic City loading...

The Soar & Shore Airshow Returns To Atlantic City

The Soar & Shore Airshow presented by Visit Atlantic City is locked in for its second year. It’ll run May 29–31 from noon to 3 p.m. right over the AC shoreline. That sweet early-summer timing means warm weather, beach chairs, and eyes glued to the sky. Can’t wait!

This event first launched last July after the Greater Atlantic City Chamber confirmed there would be no traditional airshow in 2025. It felt like a pivot at the time, but now it’s starting to feel like a new tradition.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Air Show Headliners That'll Shake The AC Boardwalk In 2026

The 2026 air show lineup is already packing some serious heat. Headlining acts include the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Demo Team. These are the kind of jets you don’t just watch, you feel in your chest.

If you’ve ever experienced that roar echoing off the casinos and out over the ocean, you know exactly what I mean.

Mark Makela/Getty Images Mark Makela/Getty Images loading...

A New Era For South Jersey Summers

There’s something nostalgic about an airshow in Atlantic City. I think it’s the mix of beach vibes, family traditions, and pure adrenaline. The return of Soar & Shore for 2026 feels like South Jersey finding its rhythm again.

It may not be the exact same show we grew up with, but it's shaping up to be something special to look forward to every summer it returns.

Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis