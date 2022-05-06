The States That Named New Jersey Their Least Favorite State

No one in New Jersey expects other states to name us as their favorite state in America. It turns out that is more right than we imagined.

Garden State Parkway sign Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

In a recent study, people in each state were asked to name their favorite and least favorite state in America, not counting their own.

Do you know how many other states named us as their favorite? Here's a hint. It's exactly what you think. There were absolutely no other states that named New Jersey as their favorite. None.

Photo by saiid bel on Unsplash Photo by saiid bel on Unsplash loading...

There were, however, three states that named New Jersey their least favorite state in the nation. Do you care to take a guess or two?

Evidently, we are not the best neighbors in the country, at least not according to our three neighboring states.

The three-state that lists us as their least favorite are Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and of course, New York. What did we ever do to any of those states?

Photo by Ayo Ogunseinde on Unsplash Photo by Ayo Ogunseinde on Unsplash loading...

What about the way we, the people of New Jersey feel about other states? Here's another hint. You're not going to like this at all.

When it comes to the state we like the most, it turns out we don't even find out because the report decided to use us as a punchline. our favorite state? We're listed as "Likes no one". I'm rolling with laughter. Not.

It gets equally "funny" when it comes to our least favorite state. It turns out the report says New Jersey "Hates Everyone". I get it.

Photo by Denis Agati on Unsplash Photo by Denis Agati on Unsplash loading...

I really would have liked to know which state is our favorite. My guess is Florida. And for our least favorite, New York would probably be the most likely. But I think we like New York a lot more than people think or say.

You can check out the whole map at Digg.

Maybe People Don't Like Us Because Of Our Driving We've all seen them...and I only hate half of them.

The Top 50 Best Sandwich Shops You Need To Eat At In New Jersey