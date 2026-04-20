You may or may not have heard about the goats behind the Target in Haddon Township. Here's the REAL story.

If you’ve spent any time on South Jersey TikTok or Instagram lately, you’ve probably heard someone say it: “the goats behind Target.”

It sounds fake. It’s not.

Behind the Target in Haddon Township sits Saddler’s Woods. It’s a 25-acre stretch of preserved forest. Every so often, a herd of goats shows up, casually turning a routine Target run into something people go out of their way to see.

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Why Are There Goats Back There?

The goats aren’t random. They’re part of a conservation effort to clear invasive plants like poison ivy and dense overgrowth that threaten the forest.

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Instead of chemicals or heavy machinery, the township brings in goats to do the work naturally. It’s efficient, eco-friendly, and unintentionally iconic.

Locals even gave it a nickname: Operation Goat Munch.

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The Goats Are Only Out A Certain Time Of Year

You’re not guaranteed to see the goats every time. They’re only out there behind Target during the spring usually. That unpredictability turned it into a low-stakes “you have to check” experience. People swing by after errands, bring friends, and post proof when they actually spot them.

It’s weirdly exciting for something so simple and that’s kind of the point. Still, it's a pretty awesome day trip, roaming the grounds and the trails back there, hoping to catch a glimpse of them.

The Goat Appeal Is Real

There’s something about this that hits perfectly: it’s free, it’s outdoors, and it’s just random enough to feel like an inside joke.

In a world of overplanned outings, stumbling across goats behind a random Target feels like the kind of moment people LOVE to have a story about.

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The Target Goats Have A Purpose

Beyond the viral attention, Saddler’s Woods is one of the last old-growth forests in the area. The goats play a real role in keeping it healthy.

It’s funny that they’re seemingly random behind the Target, but they’re doing something SO good.

A Target Run With Goats On The Side

Only in South Jersey does running to Target come with a chance of seeing goats in the woods.

Somehow, that’s become part of the culture. If you'd like to go check them out, you'll find them here: 📍 250 MacArthur Blvd, Haddon Township, NJ.

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