Know a South Jersey hero? Now's your chance to put them in the spotlight.

Someone in your community shows up when everything’s on the line and now, they could be recognized across the country.

Nominations are officially open for the 2026 First Responder of the Year Award, honoring everyday heroes who go above and beyond in moments that matter most. That includes South Jersey’s bravest, plus the K9 partners who serve right alongside them.

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Honoring First Responders Matter

From emergency calls to community crises, first responders don’t clock out. This award isn’t just about recognition. It’s about telling the stories that often go unnoticed.

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If someone stepped up during a critical moment, big or small, this is your chance to make sure their impact doesn’t go unseen.

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Anyone Can Nominate, Here’s What Judges Look For

You don’t need a connection or credentials to submit a nomination. Friends, neighbors, coworkers… anyone can do it.

Judges will focus on:

- Real impact on the community

- Courage under pressure

- Dedication to service

- Commitment to being there 24/7

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What Your First Responder Could Win

Winners will receive national recognition on July 24 (24/7 Day), along with a personalized award, gift cards, and exclusive appreciation packages.

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One top honoree will also receive free gas for a year (up to $2,500).

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Don’t Wait! Deadline Is Coming Fast

Nominations close June 1, 2026. Winners will be announced in early July.

If someone comes to mind right away, that’s probably your nominee.