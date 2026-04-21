Why So Many People In New Jersey Feel Burned Out In 2026

Why So Many People In New Jersey Feel Burned Out In 2026

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If you live in New Jersey, you already know the pace is… a lot. One minute you’re stuck in traffic on the Garden State Parkway, the next you’re juggling work emails, family group chats, and figuring out what you’re grabbing for dinner between stops.

It’s nonstop. Somewhere in all that, I realized I’ve been taking care of everyone except myself.

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The Moment It Hit Me

It wasn’t dramatic. It was subtle. Feeling exhausted before the day even started. Living off coffee and quick bites. Telling myself, “I’ll rest later,” like later was actually guaranteed. Spoiler alert, it never was.

But in New Jersey, “later” usually means after one more errand… one more favor… one more thing. Self care is almost NEVER a thing more people actually put into practice on a regular basis here.

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Why Burnout Feels Normal Here

Around here, being busy is basically a personality trait. Whether you’re commuting toward New York City OR Philly, running between towns, or balancing multiple responsibilities, slowing down almost feels wrong.

So, we ignore the signs. The constant tiredness. The short patience. The feeling that you’re running on empty but still expected to show up at 100%. Mental health can so easily go out the window.

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The Reality Check I Needed

You’ve heard it before: you can’t pour from an empty cup. But it hits different when you’re actually empty. That whole “put your oxygen mask on first” thing? It’s real life. If you’re burned out, you’re not really helping anyone… you’re just barely holding it together. Even the experts say that. Self care is SO much more important than anyone actually realizes.

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Lately, I’ve been trying to shift that. Not in some over-the-top wellness way, but in small, real ways. Saying no. Taking a break without guilt. Letting myself slow down, even when everything around me says “go.”

In a state that never really stops, choosing yourself might be the most important thing you do.

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Filed Under: Mental Health, Mental Health Awareness, Self Care, South Jersey Trending
Categories: AC, Community, Entertainment, Health Update, New Jersey News, News, South Jersey News

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