These Are The Top 5 Least Expensive Towns To Raise A Family In New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most expensive states to raise a family. Our taxes alone are equal to what some people pay for their mortgages. That makes looking into this more important than ever. Where do you get the most for your money in New Jersey?

Research was done to find the top five places to live in New Jersey where you will pay the least without sacrificing safety, recreation, or amenities.

The average home price in New Jersey for 2022 is around 400K to buy and around 2,300 a month to rent. Keeping in mind that this is a median, that means there are still some pretty affordable options still available, you just have to know where they are.

Of course, we want safe neighborhoods, outdoor fun, and close proximity to shopping and dining. Some of these areas are not far from NYC or Philly which is amazing news for anyone who wants to catch a concert or pro sporting event.

This is where to look if you are trying not to break the bank:

Hightstown

Median home price $267,600

New Brunswick

Median home price $253,300

Philipsburg

Median home price $140,100

Pompton Lakes

$294,800

Rahway

$265,300

Toms River

$278,700

If you are looking to cut back maybe it is worth looking into another area of New Jersey. Believe it or not, there are still deals out there, especially if you are able to work from home. You could work for a company in North Jersey or NYC with those salaries and have the benefit of less expensive housing in the places listed above.

These opportunities never existed before COVID so why not monetize the fact that we can work and live remotely to the fullest? It is a trend right now for obvious reasons so if you are interested in making a move then the time to look into it is now. You can read more about this in the original article on Space Wise.

