These Pennsylvania Town Names are Dirtier Than Anything Jersey Can Offer

Well, well, well, the potty mouths aren't in Jersey - they're in Pennsylvania!

So to speak.



Earlier, my colleague Eddie Davis wrote a story about the Most Naughty Sounding Town Names in New Jersey. Yeah, New Jersey has some questionable ones - but nothing like our neighbors to the west!

Get our free mobile app

Whoever named towns and cities in Pennsylvania must have had quite a sense of humor!

Near Lancaster alone are at least a couple of towns with - shall we say - questionable names! Is it the Amish influence that has led to towns being named Intercourse and Blue Ball?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Other areas of Pennsylvania include towns such as Climax, Rough and Ready, and Puseyville.

What about Beaver? Honey Pot? Honey Hole?

Some might find Bumpville a little questionable. What goes on there when the sun goes down?

There is a Lover, Pennsylvania, and a Mount Joy.

(I don't know who Joy was....)

There's a Virginville, Pennsylvania, and even Two Lick Valley.

(One lick apparently wasn't enough.)

So, let's backtrack - where did the name Intercourse come from? According to Wanderwisdon.com, the word intercourse "commonly referred to a commercial or trading site." Oh, so, it wasn't dirty then, but now......?

I'd say Pennsylvania has more town names that you cover the kids' eyes as you drive through - what do you think?

SOURCE: Wanderwisdom.com.

16 Indiana Towns with Dirty-Sounding Names A majority of these towns were given their names in the mid-to-late 1800s as settlers making their way across the country found unclaimed plots of land and decided to make them their own. While I imagine they thought the names they came up with were innocent, and perhaps a tribute to something in their lives, pop culture has warped our minds to the point since then that we can't help but think of something about the town that was never intended by its founders. Take a look at this list. I guarantee there's at least one name that will make you chuckle.

10 Maine Towns With Dirty Sounding Names Bring your mind directly into the gutter as we roll through 10 Maine towns that have the dirtiest sounding names whether they're intentional or not.

15 Towns In Utah With Dirty Sounding Names These Are The Towns In Utah With The Dirtiest Sounding Names.