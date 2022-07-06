Another dangerous TikTok challenge is happening and this one strikes a very upsetting cord with us at the Jersey Shore. You must have a conversation with your kids before they try this one.

Some TikTok challenges are positive but this one is nothing short of dangerous. The new viral sensation is the “digging holes challenge”. It tells kids to dig massive holes (at least 6 feet) in the sand and then leave them there when they leave the beach.

This is a hazard for so many reasons. This has taken over in Florida, and it is now on its way to New Jersey.

First and foremost we have learned the hard way that the walls of the sand-hole often tragically collapse which can literally bury people alive. We have had too many of those stories in New Jersey.

In addition to the possibility of a tragic burial, there is also the hazard of someone running on the beach or flying a kite and falling into an unexpected hole and breaking a bone or worse.

Then, there is the wildlife to think about. Endangered sea turtles are getting trapped and suffering in other states due to these man-made holes. They are falling in, laying eggs, and unable to get out.

If you want to see how prevalent this trend is just search the “digging holes challenge” on TikTok and you will see thousands of videos. If you hear of your kids even talking about this challenge you have to explain why this is not one to follow. Until TikTok takes some responsibility and takes these videos down, this challenge is destined to grow.

