If you grew up in South Jersey, chances are you’ve made memories inside the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. But those glory days feel like a distant dream now, and apparently, the internet agrees.

Get our free mobile app

A viral TikTok recently dubbed Hamilton Mall the “saddest mall in America,” and honestly... it’s hard to argue.

From Thriving Mall To Empty Stores

The video, now circulating with thousands of views, walks viewers through the mall’s current state. It’s far cry from the bustling hotspot we remember. Once home to packed food courts, brand-name stores, and weekend hangouts, the Hamilton Mall now feels like a ghost of itself.

READ MORE: NJ Employees Scared Of Violence In The Workplace

Paint is fading, storefronts are empty, and the atmosphere is more “limbo” than lively. The TikToker behind the video shared how heartbreaking it is to walk through what used to be a vibrant part of Atlantic County life, only to see it hollowed out by time and neglect.

PacSun inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ is closing - Photo: Chris Coleman PacSun inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ is closing - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Is The Mall Being Left To Die?

Some commenters have even speculated that the current mall owners are “running it into the ground” on purpose. Whether it’s poor management or shifting retail trends, it’s clear that something went very wrong here.

For many of us who spent middle school weekends at Spencer’s or waited in line at Abercrombie with a pretzel in hand, it’s more than just a building, it’s a symbol of an era that’s slipping away.

Is There Still Hope?

Can anything be done to bring Hamilton Mall back? That’s the million-dollar question. But if there’s one thing South Jersey knows how to do, it’s fight for what we love. Here’s hoping someone steps in before it’s too late.

A walk around Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing A quick look inside the mall in May 2025. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman