Quick: Growing up, who was your favorite American President?

Washington? Lincoln? Hoover?

Did you have a lot of memorabilia related to that President?

Well, of course, not - right?

Welcome to 2026 where the kids are doing things a little different!

Meet Ryan Ramos, the 5-Year-Old New Jersey Kid Who Loves Jimmy Carter

We can thank TikTok for making a star, no - a legend, out of 5-year-old Ryan, from New Jersey.

Ryan's video (from his mom) has gone viral, as Ryan and his mom tell the story of Ryan's sleeping routine, which include Jimmy Carter pajamas, a Jimmy Carter pillow, a Jimmy Carter blanket, and more! (Oh, he calls his Jimmy Carter pajamas, "JImmy Jammies!"

Could there be a cuter kid on TikTok?

Ryan's mom phone has been blowing up - and she's told her son's story:

Why Jimmy Carter?

Jimmy Carter was our 39th President, serving from 1977-1981. The Georgia native passed away last year at 100-years-old.

He'll probably be remembered as the President who did the most after leaving office. For years, he was very involved in Habitat for Humanity.

As for little Ryan, there's a "what's next?" His mom has started a Go Fund Me to send Ryan and his family to "Jimmy Carter World" - meaning a trip to Georgia to see where Jimmy Carter was born and lived. So far, though, the Go Fund Me is going a little slow. Check it out here.

Good Luck, Ryan!

