If you grew up in South Jersey with a Philly mom, or honestly, just a no-nonsense parent, this video will hit way too close to home.

Content creator Olivia Herman, who’s blowing up on social media right now, posted a video that perfectly captures the reaction many of us would’ve gotten if we asked to spend $35 on a fall outing.

The setup? Her “daughter” wants to go apple picking with a friend. The price? $35… each.

The mom’s response?…

”35 to Pick Apples? Go to Acme and Get a Bag for $5!”

In full 90s South Philly mom mode: hoop earrings, short spiky hair, and that unmistakable accent, Olivia lets her daughter have it. “What do you mean $35 to go pick apples? You can go to the Acme and get a whole bag for five bucks!” she snaps as she explains the situation to the fictional “Mare,” her best friend she’s constantly “on the phone” with.

It’s hysterical because it’s true. That was (and still is) the logic of so many parents in this area, especially those with deep Philly roots. Spending money on a “bougie” version of something you can do cheaper at home? Not happening.

Why Everyone’s Obsessed with Olivia Herman

Olivia has carved out a perfect niche: impersonating the classic “Philly Mom” that so many of us grew up with (or still live with). She nails the attitude, the fashion, the facial expressions, and the complete lack of chill when it comes to anything that feels remotely extra… even though she’s the QUEEN of extra.

Honestly? She’s not wrong. $35 to go pick apples when you can buy them already picked does feel like a scam.

Watch the video HERE, send it to your mom, and prepare for the “I told you so.”

