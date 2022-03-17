Do you have a travel destination bucket list?

If you do, and Ireland is on it, you're in luck. The Irish isle of Arranmore doesn't just want you to visit, but they want you to relocate for good!

Get our free mobile app

The Irish Post shared a video to their Facebook page depicting an island in crisis. The video says that the population has dropped drastically over the last few decades and now, the island has sent a letter to Americans and Australians, particularly those with jobs that allow them to work remotely, in an effort to encourage a move Arranmore. The note expresses the island's appeal: it's great for families. Also, no matter where you need to go, your commute will be less than 45 minutes.

To be honest, it gives off a similar vibe to New England. Check it out!



The Irish Post via Facebook

If this looks like your brand new home, message the community's Facebook page for info. Those that hail from South Jersey and the Jersey Shore should feel right at home, wouldn't you say? No matter where you are on the island, you're within minutes of sun and sand. It sounds like the Irish version of shore life.

It'd feel like every day is St. Paddy's Day, but with a beachy twist. No complaints there, right? Who knows, maybe this Irish island is your new adventure? You never know until you look into it!

Source: Facebook

Best South Jersey Bars For St. Patrick's Day

Get Your Corned Beef and Cabbage at One of These 5 Ocean County, NJ Restaurants