With Labor Day around the corner, many South Jersey residents are rethinking their holiday weekend. I know I am, for sure.

The high cost of living in NJ, paired with inflation that just won’t quit, is forcing people to make tough choices, especially when it comes to travel.

Get our free mobile app

When rent, groceries, and utility bills eat up most of our paychecks, the idea of hopping on a plane for a weekend getaway feels more like a luxury than a tradition. New data from Retrospec.com shows 64% of Americans are choosing road trips over flights this year. Only 13% are flying.

Gen Z Is Grounded (Literally)

The numbers are especially telling for younger travelers. 1 in 5 Gen Zers are skipping flights altogether, not just because of cost, but due to recent safety concerns in aviation. Many prefer alternatives to air travel.

READ MORE: South Jersey Teen With Down Syndrome Searching For A Ride Buddy In Wildwood

For them, it’s road trip or nothing. After the events of 2025 thus far, can you blame them? Having the ability to travel is now more of a luxury than ever.

Less People Expected To Make Big Travel Plans For Labor Day This Year Canva loading...

Working Overtime, Not Overpacking

Labor Day used to mean beach getaways and BBQs. Now? Nearly 17% of Americans plan to work through the long weekend to earn extra cash.

Another 18% say they’re scaling back or shortening their travel to stay within budget.

READ MORE: New Study Shows NJ Couples Are Sleeping Better With Separate Blankets

Friday might be the worst day to fly (only 76% on-time arrivals), but that’s a worry for the few who are actually flying. Sunday and Tuesday offer better odds at 86% if you must take to the skies.

Staycations Might Be The Move This Labor Day

If you’re in NJ, you’re not alone in skipping the airport and sticking closer to home this Labor Day.

Between gas savings and the comfort of your own bed, staying local might just be the most stress-free (and affordable) option this year.

The U.S. Government's Do Not Travel List As of October 2024, the following countries and regions were on the State Department's 'DoNot Travel' list. Check out the latest list HERE