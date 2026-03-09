Planning A Spring Break Trip This Year? Not If You Live In NJ
Spring break travel in 2026 is dropping sharply as rising costs and economic uncertainty force many of us to rethink our plans.
If you’re in New Jersey staring out the window dreaming of 80-degree weather, you’re definitely not alone. I’m right there with you.
A lot of us would happily trade the lingering cold for a few days in Florida right now. New data suggests fewer people are actually booking those trips this year.
According to IPX1031’s 2026 Travel Outlook report, only 19% of Americans plan to take a spring break trip this year. That’s quite the drop from 35% last year. It clearly reflects how much travel costs have climbed recently.
For many travelers, it’s simply a budgeting issue.
Spring Break Travel Is Getting More Expensive
The report found the average spring break budget for 2026 is $2,138. That’s enough to make anyone pause before hitting the “book now” button.
- READ MORE: NJ Is SO Done With Winter This Year
Between higher airfare, pricier hotels, and the general cost of everything going up, spring break is starting to feel less like a quick escape and more like a major financial decision.
For plenty of people (and me), that means staying closer to home.
More Travelers Are Staying Local
About 20% of people say they’re planning trips closer to home to cut down on travel expenses.
Some say they’re skipping spring break altogether because of the cost. Have you seen how pricey groceries are in NJ? Sheesh.
That means fewer flights to Florida, fewer tropical getaways, and more people opting for shorter, cheaper trips instead. Nothing wrong with day-trips, but a beach still would have been nice.
Travel Isn’t Dead This Spring, It’s Just Changing
The interesting thing is that we all still want to travel. The report found almost 95% of people still plan to take a trip at some point in 2026.
The difference is how they’re planning it.
About 30% of travelers say they’ll use AI tools to help plan trips, whether that’s finding deals, building itineraries, or identifying cheaper destinations.
Sadly, spring break may look a little quieter this year for a lot of us. For me, the travel bug clearly isn't going anywhere. I'm hoping to go on vacation to Arizona at SOME POINT this year, but not anytime soon, unfortunately.
For those of us in New Jersey during these wild times, that trip might have to wait.
If you are still planning on a trip for spring break this year, maybe avoid these airports...
America's 10 Worst Airports For Spring Break Delays 2026
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
Best staycations in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jill Croce