Spring break travel in 2026 is dropping sharply as rising costs and economic uncertainty force many of us to rethink our plans.

If you’re in New Jersey staring out the window dreaming of 80-degree weather, you’re definitely not alone. I’m right there with you.

A lot of us would happily trade the lingering cold for a few days in Florida right now. New data suggests fewer people are actually booking those trips this year.

Get our free mobile app

According to IPX1031’s 2026 Travel Outlook report, only 19% of Americans plan to take a spring break trip this year. That’s quite the drop from 35% last year. It clearly reflects how much travel costs have climbed recently.

For many travelers, it’s simply a budgeting issue.

100674882 Thinkstock loading...

Spring Break Travel Is Getting More Expensive

The report found the average spring break budget for 2026 is $2,138. That’s enough to make anyone pause before hitting the “book now” button.

READ MORE: NJ Is SO Done With Winter This Year

Between higher airfare, pricier hotels, and the general cost of everything going up, spring break is starting to feel less like a quick escape and more like a major financial decision.

For plenty of people (and me), that means staying closer to home.

TSM TSM loading...

More Travelers Are Staying Local

About 20% of people say they’re planning trips closer to home to cut down on travel expenses.

Some say they’re skipping spring break altogether because of the cost. Have you seen how pricey groceries are in NJ? Sheesh.

READ MORE: A New Survey Reveals Just How Often People Are Getting Sick In NJ This Year

That means fewer flights to Florida, fewer tropical getaways, and more people opting for shorter, cheaper trips instead. Nothing wrong with day-trips, but a beach still would have been nice.

Spirit Airlines Photo by @forsakenfilmslimited via Unsplash loading...

Travel Isn’t Dead This Spring, It’s Just Changing

The interesting thing is that we all still want to travel. The report found almost 95% of people still plan to take a trip at some point in 2026.

The difference is how they’re planning it.

About 30% of travelers say they’ll use AI tools to help plan trips, whether that’s finding deals, building itineraries, or identifying cheaper destinations.

Sadly, spring break may look a little quieter this year for a lot of us. For me, the travel bug clearly isn't going anywhere. I'm hoping to go on vacation to Arizona at SOME POINT this year, but not anytime soon, unfortunately.

For those of us in New Jersey during these wild times, that trip might have to wait.

If you are still planning on a trip for spring break this year, maybe avoid these airports...

America's 10 Worst Airports For Spring Break Delays 2026 Data from the US Department of Transportation, analyzed by USA Facts , tracks the percentage of flights arriving within 15 minutes of schedule. That 15-minute cushion is the industry standard for “on time.” Airports are then ranked by overall punctuality rates across major carriers. No traveler horror stories. Just cold, hard arrival data deciding who’s early… and who’s still circling. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow