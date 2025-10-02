Every New Jersey traveler dreams of sipping wine in Paris or tossing a coin in Rome’s Trevi Fountain, but a new study just hit us with a harsh reality: Europe’s hidden travel costs are no joke.

Get our free mobile app

We all know airfare and hotel rates aren’t cheap, but hidden expenses, like city taxes, transport, dining out, and attraction fees are quietly draining your wallet while you live your abroad travel dreams.

Rome Is NJ's Number One Travel Destination Photo by David Köhler on Unsplash loading...

Rome: The #1 NJ Dream City, But Watch Your Wallet

Rome topped the list as the most sought-after European destination among New Jerseyans. Not surprising, right? Pasta, history, and Instagrammable ruins.

This might come as a shock… Rome ranks as the fourth most expensive European city in hidden costs, coming in at $546.31 per week for a family of four.

Venice Is One Of NJ's Top Eurocity Destinations Photo by Kit Suman on Unsplash loading...

Venice: Love On The Canals, Fees On The Side

Next up is Venice, taking second place in NJ travelers' hearts, but third in hidden costs. Definitely a vacation deterrent these days.

Expect to tack on around $563.32 a week in extra expenses. Gondola rides don’t come cheap, friends.

Eiffel Tower rainbows Photo by Shashank Verma on Unsplash loading...

Paris: Oui to Style, Non to Budget-Friendly Travel

Paris rounds out the top three favorite spots for New Jersey residents. It is also the second most expensive when it comes to those sneaky extras, costing families $569.75 per week.

Before you book that dream Eurotrip, make sure you budget beyond flights and hotels. These hidden costs could make your itinerary a little less romantic and a lot more expensive.

U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List Many people travel at the end of the year for the holidays or to use up vacation days that may expire. These countries have a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory issued on them by the U.S. Government and should be avoided. Gallery Credit: Canva