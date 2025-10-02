New Jersey’s Love For Europe Comes With A Hidden Price Tag

New Jersey’s Love For Europe Comes With A Hidden Price Tag

Photo by Antonio Sessa on Unsplash

Every New Jersey traveler dreams of sipping wine in Paris or tossing a coin in Rome’s Trevi Fountain, but a new study just hit us with a harsh reality: Europe’s hidden travel costs are no joke.

We all know airfare and hotel rates aren’t cheap, but hidden expenses, like city taxes, transport, dining out, and attraction fees are quietly draining your wallet while you live your abroad travel dreams.

Photo by David Köhler on Unsplash
Rome: The #1 NJ Dream City, But Watch Your Wallet

Rome topped the list as the most sought-after European destination among New Jerseyans. Not surprising, right? Pasta, history, and Instagrammable ruins.

This might come as a shock… Rome ranks as the fourth most expensive European city in hidden costs, coming in at $546.31 per week for a family of four.

Photo by Kit Suman on Unsplash
Venice: Love On The Canals, Fees On The Side

Next up is Venice, taking second place in NJ travelers' hearts, but third in hidden costs. Definitely a vacation deterrent these days.

Expect to tack on around $563.32 a week in extra expenses. Gondola rides don’t come cheap, friends.

Photo by Shashank Verma on Unsplash
Paris: Oui to Style, Non to Budget-Friendly Travel

Paris rounds out the top three favorite spots for New Jersey residents. It is also the second most expensive when it comes to those sneaky extras, costing families $569.75 per week.

Before you book that dream Eurotrip, make sure you budget beyond flights and hotels. These hidden costs could make your itinerary a little less romantic and a lot more expensive.

