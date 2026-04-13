Where there's a will, there's a way - especially if you know how to do it.

Absecon Police knew who to call, and they got it done!

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Absecon New Jersey Police Work With Divers to Recover Long-Submerged Car

Earlier this year, Absecon Police officers attended a training seminar with the Northeast Public Safety Divers and Underwater Forensics & Educational Foundation. The group talked about their special dive operations training, including their ability to find and recover submerged vehicles.

When police learned of a vehicle that was probably submerged near the Faunce Landing Boat Ramp, they called their new friends, who volunteered to assist.

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Police say it didn't take long for the experts to search and locate the car, which was about 200 feet from the boat ramp.

It turned out to be a Nissan Sentra, manufactured in the early 1990s.

With the help of City Wide Towing, parts of the car were brought to the shore and recovered. It was not easy, since years of being in the salt water had corroded the vehicle.

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What Happens Next

Absecon Police say they'll now investigate how and why the vehicle ended up in the water. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Absecon Police.

Absecon Police thanked all involved in the effort: City Wide Towing, the Northeast Public Safety Divers, and the US Coast Guard.

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SOURCE: Absecon Police Department.

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