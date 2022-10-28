This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey

Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?

Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.

There is traffic, congestion, endless work, endless things the kids need to do, as well as endless bills and problems. Welcome to the Garden State.

We have to be the wine-drinking capital of the world, don't we? If not, we have to be near the top of the list.

That is exactly what Statista tried to find out. They ranked each state in America for wine consumption, and the results may really surprise you.

It turns out that New Jersey is not, in fact, the top wine-consuming state in the nation. That honor belongs to our friends in California, which makes perfect sense.

This is where it starts to get insulting for New Jersey. We're not even second, third, or fourth. How can that be? And no, we're not fifth, either.

New Jersey chugged down about 35,000 gallons of wine in 2020, and that is only good enough for 6th on the list. That's disappointing.

Can we do the math on that number? That's about 750 gallons a week If my math is correct, and that certainly doesn't seem like enough. Have you ever been to a New Jersey liquor store on a Friday?

I want a recount.

