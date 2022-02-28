The Ultimate Proof That Wine Should Be The New Jersey State Drink

Every time you turn around, you feel like you need a cold one of a nice glass of cab after a long Jersey Shore day. It's not easy living where we do.

There are hundreds of stress inducing events that happen during a typical day, five of which occur before you ever back out of the driveway and onto the roads that the Garden State has made traffic jam history on.

Then, you get to work to start what is affectionately referred to as an eight hour day, which here in the Garden State usually means 11 hours (on a good day).

We then get on the road to head home, get greeted by another round of traffic, followed by a handful of bills, and then our evening begins.

We find out who has to get driven where, and what time they have to be there. We quickly swallow a five minute dinner, then let the Uber-ing begin.

We get back long enough to take our coat off, and we then count the minutes until everyone has to get picked up, homework has to be done, baths have to be taken and everyone has to go to bed.

So, yeah. We need a glass of Cab or two, as we're wondering if this is something we should be doing every night.

Do you want to know how New Jersey ranks for beer, wine and general alcohol consumption? Well, we're going to tell you anyway.

Let's start with beer. New Jersey ranks almost last in the nation for beer consumption, as the average state resident guzzles down 22.4 gallons a year, according to Beer Info.

And how about our beloved wine? If you thought our state would run away with this one, you're not exactly right. It's our highest rank by far but we didn't even make the top 10.

Specifically, we are ranked 12th in the nation for wine consumption, with the average New Jersey resident sipping a little over a half gallon a year. (.57 gallons). In Idaho, the #1 wine state, the average resident consumes just over double that amount annually, according to BestLife..

And how about when you put it all together, including the hard stuff? In New Jersey, we drink about 2.36 gallons combined per person over the course of a year, which puts us right in the middle of the pack.

The top state in the nation for annual average alcohol consumption in New Hampshire, at over 5 gallons per person per year, over double our intake, according to World Population Review.

So, in conclusion, the rankings show that we are a wine kind of state. And there's no argument from us on that.

