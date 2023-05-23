This is now the tallest building in NJ — and it’s astonishing

On a long scenic drive in NJ, you’ll find so many examples of the architecture NJ is famous for. Shore colonials, contemporary glass wonders with ocean views and original Victoriana.

But NJ is not exactly known for its skyscrapers. (We’re getting there though.) Jersey City, in particular, has the Goldman Sachs Tower, the Journal Square tower, and nince of the 10 tallest buildings in NJ.

But at 900 feet tall, there’s a new kid in town. Now the tallest building in all of New Jersey, 99 Hudson is the tallest residential building outside of New York and Chicago.

99 Hudson is a 79-story luxury high-rise condominium building with 781 units and its facade is an absolutely breathtaking combination of stunning architecture filled with glass.

From its soaring triple-height lobby to its gorgeous penthouses, it’s something the city, or the state for that matter, has never seen.

It has 7,500 square feet of new pedestrian plazas and open green spaces and it has incredible views of the Manhattan skyline, World Trade Center, New York Harbor, and the Statue of Liberty.

And its inside is even more incredible than its outside including a 24-hour attended lobby, fitness center with yoga and Pilates studio, lounge, game room with two card rooms, golf simulators, screening room, children’s playroom, business center and work café, and demonstration kitchen.

The spa is equipped with a hot tub, wet and dry lounges, a steam room, a dry sauna, showers, treatment rooms, a terrace, and locker rooms. There’s also a pool with cabanas (obvi,) dining areas, a lounge with fire pits, a barbeque area, a children’s playground, a dog run, and a green lawn.

A quick scan of some real estate sites shows the smallest condo (a studio) for sale for $550k and its most expensive, a 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with an amazing terrace, for over $4 million.

I saw that rentals are available too. A studio for $3,500 a month and a one-bedroom for $4,500 a month.

Until its completion in 2020, the tallest building in the state had been 30 Hudson Street (the aforementioned “Goldman Sachs Tower) which measures 781 feet tall.

With its limestone and glass facade that hearkens back to the days of art deco, 99 Hudson is really something to see and for skyscraper aficionados (and there are a lot of ‘em!) it’s worth a drive to Jersey City just to take a long, longing look.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

