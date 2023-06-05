This is what NJ is doing about the disturbing shortage of nurses

👩‍⚕️ Almost $4 million coming to NJ to train more nurses

With the nursing shortage continuing to get worse, a New Jersey congressman is fighting to get federal funding for the state.

During a visit to Holy Name Hospital’s Sister Claire Tynan School of Nursing on Thursday, U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, said he secured $3.8 million in federal funding to expand training opportunities for nurses in the Garden State.

He said the money coming from Washington will mean "dozens of more nurses trained every year and that is a huge deal, this investment will go toward more faculty, simulation training for students, and additional supplies and equipment."

Not enough nurses

He said this is especially important right now because "New Jersey ranks among the top 10 states with the most unfilled registered nurse positions, more than 12,000."

Gottheimer noted New Jersey has some of the very best hospitals in the entire nation

"but the bottom line is it’s very difficult to continue providing the best care if you’re missing a key part of that care operation with our nurses."

He said that COVID burnout and an aging nursing population are also contributing to the shortage, which is projected to reach 11,400 in New Jersey by 2030, so it’s vitally important to take action now.

"This new investment is key to creating a pipeline for medical professionals working in New Jersey, and keeping doctors and nurses in the state."

Gottheimer noted :

• Nationwide, about 100,000 registered nurses left the workplace because of the stresses of the pandemic. And another 800,000 said they intend to leave by 2027.

• Studies predict that in the next two years, there will be a shortage of up to 450,000 bedside nurses in the U.S.

The Sister Claire Tynan School of Nursing is located in Englewood Cliffs, and has been training and educating nursing professionals for nearly 100 years.

