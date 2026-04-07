If you grew up in South Jersey, there’s one birthday party spot you still think about. Honestly, nothing today quite compares.

Tucked along the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, Tunnels of Fun wasn’t just another kids’ venue. It was the place. The kind of spot where you begged your parents to book your birthday party and felt like a legend when they finally did.

In a word, it was EPIC.

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If You Know, You Know: South Jersey’s Ultimate Party Spot

Before trampoline parks and upscale arcades took over, Tunnels Of Fun delivered pure, chaotic fun. Massive climbing tunnels, packed arcade games, and those iconic party rooms made every visit feel like an event.

Locals still reminisce online about how it hit that perfect sweet spot. It was structured enough for parents, but wild enough for kids to feel totally unleashed.

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You didn’t just go there, okay? You ran through it, disappeared into it, and came out completely exhausted.

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The Laser Tag That Was Actually Elite

The best part about Tunnels Of Fun: laser tag. The laser tag was next-level.

Dark, foggy, and just intense enough to feel serious, it wasn’t some throwaway attraction. It was the highlight. For a lot of South Jersey kids, this was their first taste of real competition and it set the bar SO high.

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Even now, people still swear it was better than anything around today.

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Why Nothing Hits the Same Anymore

Tunnels Of Fun keeps popping up in Reddit threads and throwback posts for a reason. It felt authentic. It was a little chaotic, a little loud, and completely unforgettable.

For millennials now raising their own kids, it represents a kind of birthday magic that feels impossible to recreate.

If South Jersey could bring back one place from childhood? This would be at the top of the list.

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