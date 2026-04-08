For the first time, NASCAR's All-Star Weekend will be held at Dover Motor Speedway in May.

The Monster Mile will play host to this special weekend May 15 - 17, 2026.

Lots of excitement is planned!

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Big Weekend at The Monster Mile

NASCAR is packing their big weekend in Dover, Delaware with plenty of racing and plenty of excitement.

On the track, here's what happening that weekend:

FRIDAY: ECOSAVE 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race

SATURDAY: BetRivers 200 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race

SUNDAY: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

Here's the Deal with NASCAR's All-Star Village

NASCAR has also announced the All-Star Village will be set up all weekend. It promised to be two acres of fun for fans of all ages.

Here are some of the attractions planned for the All-Star Village:

The Timberworks Lumberjacks Show. This is the same kind of show that's been feature on TV with lumberjacks competing in events like axe throwing, log rolling, and more.

This is the same kind of show that's been feature on TV with lumberjacks competing in events like axe throwing, log rolling, and more. Red, White and Brew Beer Garden.

Driver Signage Display. A place fans can show off their signage for their favorite drivers.

A place fans can show off their signage for their favorite drivers. All-Star Highlights Display. An interactive display that lets fans relive some of NASCAR's best moments.

An interactive display that lets fans relive some of NASCAR's best moments. Track Flags Display : Official flags will be on display from NASCAR's truck series tacks.

: Official flags will be on display from NASCAR's truck series tacks. Kiss My Axe. Axe throwing fun for fans.

There will be plenty of other displays, food and beverage areas, music and special guest appearances. Roaming performers too! Finally, rising above it all, the World's Largest Rubber Duck. It's six stories high - and a perfect place for your photos!

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