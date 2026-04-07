The Chicks are coming to Atlantic City! This one’s going to sell fast.

South Jersey, consider your summer plans officially made. The Chicks are headed to Atlantic City, and if you grew up screaming “Wide Open Spaces” in your bedroom, this is your moment.

The legendary trio will take over Etess Arena inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m. and honestly, this feels like one of those shows everyone will be talking about after.

country stars hot again in 2020 Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Don’t Wait! Tickets Drop This Week

Here’s the important part: tickets go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

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Let’s be real… between the nostalgia crowd, country fans, and anyone who loves a strong live performance, this has sell-out energy. If you want in, you’ll need to move fast.

The Chicks Michael Buckner, AMA, Getty Images loading...

Why Everyone’s Still Obsessed With The Chicks

This isn’t just another tour stop. The Chicks are the best-selling female band in U.S. history, with over 30 million albums sold and 13 GRAMMY Awards to back it up.

After stepping away for years, they came back with Gaslighter in 2020. It was an album that felt fresh and fearless. It reminded everyone why they’ve stayed relevant across generations.

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Turn It Into A Full AC Night

This just a concert, it’s a whole vibe. Dinner at The Yard at Ballys, drinks, maybe a little casino time, and then singing your heart out with thousands of other fans to “Goodbye Earl”? That’s a good night.

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Going to or from the Jersey Shore? The 14 best restaurants between Philadelphia and Atlantic City The next time you're hungry between Philly and AC, check out these great mom-and-pop restaurants that are just a few minutes off of major highways. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman