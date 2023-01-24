This restaurant in New Jersey has some of the most aesthetically pleasing drinks I have ever seen. I’ve always been one for a fun drink, and after finding this place on TikTok, I have to make my way down the shore to try it.

Asbury Ale House is wildly popular and is a huge hit down the shore at Asbury. I’ve heard of it, but have never officially been, but after seeing this TikTok review of it, I need to make my way down there.

Word on the street is, they’re known for their drink flights and you can get an espresso martini flight.

Of course, we’ve seen flights of Wine and Beer, but an espresso martini flight is extremely new to me. It doesn’t stop at espresso martinis, though.

There is an entire section on their menu that is dedicated to flights of different drinks. Each flight comes with 3 to 4 sample sizes of different flavors of some of the most well-known drinks out there.

On their winter menu, you can choose from their Boozy Hot Cocoa Flight, Polar Espresso Flight, The Classic Marg Flight, Frozen Marg Flight and a Glitter Cyclone Flight.

Every flavor in the flight is a different version of the initial drink and just by looking at the menu, they look to die for.

I’ve never seen a restaurant or bar do creative flights like these before. They also have an amazing menu of food items like Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls, Mac & Cheese Bites, Burgers, Wings, Nachos and so much more. You can check out their full menu here.

