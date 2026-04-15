If you’ve ever sat there staring at a login screen, convinced you definitely know your password only to get locked out anyway? If so, then you already know password rage hits different.

This isn’t just mild frustration. It’s that spike of stress, the instant mood shift, the “are you kidding me right now?” energy that derails your whole workflow. It’s happening more than we like to admit.

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We’re Drowning In Passwords

The average person now manages around 255 passwords between personal and work accounts. That’s not just inconvenient, it’s cognitive overload.

No one’s brain is built to keep track of that many variations, updates, and “must include a symbol” rules.

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This Might Actually Be Messing With Our Mental Health

Here’s the part we don’t talk about enough: these constant micro-stress moments add up. Every failed login, every reset loop, every security code that won’t send chips away at your patience and focus. At least that’s true for me.

It’s not dramatic to say it impacts your mental state. When basic tasks turn into roadblocks multiple times a day, it creates low-level, constant stress. That’s exhausting.

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Why It Feels So Personal

Passwords are supposed to give us access to our lives… our money, our work, our conversations.

READ MORE: New Parvin State Park Boat Launch Is The BEST Spot For Kayakers This Summer

When they fail, it feels weirdly personal. It almost feels like you’re being locked out of your own world.

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How To Stop The Password Spiral

You don’t have to keep doing this the hard way. Password managers can take most of the mental load off your plate, generating and storing secure logins automatically. Add two-factor authentication, and you’re not just safer. you’re less stressed, too.

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I don’t use one of these but I probably should.

Life is chaotic enough. Getting locked out of your own accounts shouldn’t be the thing that breaks you.

The Most Easily Hacked Passwords For 2026 There is nothing more aggravating, and potentially costly, than having a password that you use get hacked. It allows hackers to access your private information, which they can use to steal your identity, damage your reputation, and cause financial harm.

That's why it's crucial to use passwords that are unlikely to be hacked. Recently, the team at Plasma analyzed data from the past 12 months and used KeyWorldTool to identify the most common passwords and password categories based on search volume.

Below are the passwords that were found to be the most vulnerable and most likely to get hacked, due to predictability and consistency in breach databases. If you use any of these passwords, you should choose different ones right away. Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton/David Drew