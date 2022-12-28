Find Out Where to Get the Most Delicious Pizza in New Jersey

Find Out Where to Get the Most Delicious Pizza in New Jersey

Unsplash.com Kelvin T

Pizza is a fan favorite and very seldom will you hear someone say "I hate pizza" in fact, I don't think I ever met anyone that said "I hate pizza" they are more likely to say "I ate pizza". See if you take away the "H" it changes the whole statement lol

 

Get our free mobile app

 

 

One of the most recent pies I have had is from a local pizzeria, Naples, in Little Egg Harbor. It was their take on Chicken Francese. If you have never tried a Chicken Francese pizza you really need to. It is my current favorite. This pie has a lot going on, so 1 maybe 2 slices, and you are done. Love the lemon chicken taste this particular recipe has.

Now although I am discussing m,y latest pizza love, Far and Wide selected their choice for "best pizza" here in the Garden State, one of the best in America from their list of best in each state.

 

 

 

Google Maps
loading...

 

 

According to Far and Wide, "Manco and Manco is a Jersey Shore icon. Go for the experience! The crust is very thin and a bit charred. The pizza is loaded with so much cheese and sauce that it slips off the crust. Be prepared to wait a bit if you go during peak dinner hours...If you're looking for incredible pizza while on the Ocean City Boardwalk, then put Manco Manco on your to-do list!" — Monica854

 

 

Unsplash.com Peter Bravo de los Rios
loading...

 

 

So who gets your vote for the best pizza in New Jersey? Have you ever been to Manco and Manco? Give us your two cents and post your comments below.

 

 

 

Unsplash.com The Nix Company
loading...

 

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born

From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
 

 

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

 

 

Filed Under: best pizza in America, Best pizza in New Jersey, Find Out Where to Get the Most Delicious Pizza in New Jersey, New Jersey's Best Pizza, Where to Get the Best Pizza in New Jersey
Categories: Community, Food
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3