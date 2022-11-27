As the holiday weekend winds down, Thomas Rhett and his family are still giving thanks.

The singer's wife, Lauren Akins, shared a sweet family photo on Saturday (Nov. 26) that features all four of the couple's kids, and their two dogs to boot. Kona and Cash -- a Catahoula Leopard dog and chocolate lab, respectively -- pose on either side of the children in the photograph. Five-year-old Ada James, seven-year-old Willa Gray and two-year-old Lennon Love stand together in the photo, with Willa holding the youngest member of the crew: One-year-old Lillie Carolina.

"So thankful for all my littles," Lauren writes in the caption of her post. As any big family can attest to, it's a rare feat to get everybody in one picture -- and with the dogs also obediently posing for the camera, this shot is even more special.

Thanksgiving might be barely behind us, but this snapshot makes it clear that the Akins family is already looking ahead to Christmas. The backdrop is a decked-out tree, loaded down with colorful lights, and another tree lit up for Christmas is visible in the far distance.

Over on Rhett's social media, fans can find more evidence that the family is gearing up for the December holidays. The singer posted another family shot, this time including the parents (but minus the dogs), at what appears to be a Christmas tree sale lot. In this photo, the whole crew is posing together, surrounded by pine trees.

Christmas is always a big holiday for the singer and his family, and this year is particularly festive, since Rhett recently released an EP of holiday music. Called Merry Christmas, Y'all, the Dann Huff-produced disc features Rhett's version of four Christmas standards, adding a dash of country twang to a classic big band holiday sound.