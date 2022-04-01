Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, have made no secret of the fact that they've always intended to have a large family, but in a new interview, the country superstar says they're taking a break from having more kids for the moment.

Rhett recently talked to Taste of Country Nights about his upcoming new album, Where We Started, and during the interview, host Evan Paul asked him if he could confirm or deny that he and Lauren will be trying for more kids soon.

"I would deny that for now, for sure," Rhett states with a laugh. "We're gonna wait a minute."

The couple became first-time parents in 2017, when they brought home their daughter, Willa Gray, whom they adopted from Uganda. She's now 6 years old, and Rhett and Akins have also since become parents to 4-year-old Ada James and Lennon Love, who is now 2 years old.

The couple's youngest daughter, Lillie Caroline, arrived in November 2021, and as Rhett tells ToC Nights, "We're gonna come up for some air before we get going again."

Listen to the entire interview via Taste of Country Nights On Demand:

That doesn't mean they won't continue to expand their family. In January of 2022, Rhett told Taste of Country and other news outlets that he and his wife will probably adopt more kids in the future.

"Yes, adoption is 100 percent on our brains in the next four to five years. We would love to do that," he said, adding that their oldest daughter is definitely on board with that plan.

"Willa Gray talks about it all the time," the singer shares. "It's something that ... it's been put very heavily on our hearts to do that again. We just don't really know when."

Rhett is set to release his sixth studio album, Where We Started, on Friday (April 1). He'll hit the road in the Summer of 2022 for his Bring the Bar to You Tour, which will take in 30 dates between June and October. Parker McCollum and Conner Smith will serve as Rhett's support acts for the road trek.