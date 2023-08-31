Three New Jersey Women Competing on The Golden Bachelor

ABC is bringing back The Bachelor - but with a twist: He's old - and so are the women vying for his love and affection.

The Golden Bachelor is the latest version of the popular The Bachelor show, where a guy gets to "date" a couple of dozen women, all in hopes of finding that special someone to live "happily ever after."

The bachelor is Gary, 71, from Indiana. ABC calls him a "patriarch." (Hmm, I may soon start calling myself a patriarch.)

The only thing different in the end here is that happily ever after might not last too long. (OH! That was so mean!)

Starting September 28th, 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a widower, will "audition" women ranging in age from 60 to 75.

Since they're in their "golden years" many of the contents are now retired, having spent time in all sorts of careers.

The Golden Batchelor will actually feature three women from New Jersey:

Anna, 60, is a retired Nutritionist from Summit. She's a world traveler, having been to 20 different countries.

Maria, 60, is a Health and Wellness Director from Teaneck. According to her biography, she's "a firecracker that's ready to find a spark." She also had never gone paintballing! (LOL)

Teresa, 70, is from Shredbury. She's a Financial Services Professional. According to her bio, "Theresa enjoys playing board games, gardening, reading romance novels, and hula hooping."

Will you be watching The Golden Bachelor? Will you be pulling for the Jersey girls? Um, Jersey woman. Um, Jersey Grandmothers....

