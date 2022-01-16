Top 3! One of the Safest College Towns in America is Here in NJ

There's good news regarding higher education in the Garden State -- one locale in New Jersey ranks in the top three for safest college towns in the nation.

Recent analysis by staffers at safewise.com utilized crime statistics from the FBI for towns with four-year colleges that have over 2,000 enrolled students in cities with a population of at least 15,000 people.

Overall, out of their research, they determined that on-campus college students should generally feel good about their safety. They say,

The risk of physical danger, let alone murder, is low compared to the possibility of someone messing with your stuff. The latest FBI data on crimes reported by University Law shows that students are far more likely to become a victim of a property crime than a violent crime on campus.

What are the statistics on violent crimes on campuses?

According to safewise.com,

TSince 2010, the murder rate has risen by 11.6%, but total violent crime is down by 3.8%, and property crime is down by 24% for the same period.

While the rising murder rate at colleges might seem alarming, know that, per their research, the odds of a student being murdered on a college campus is greater than 1 in 1.3 million. Those are lottery-winning-type odds.

Police vehicle - Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

What is the safest college town in America?

Milton, MA, ranks #1 when it comes to safety on-campus. What's in Milton? Curry College, which is home to about 2,200 students. The overall crime rate in Milton is barely a blip on the radar.

What about New Jersey?

Ranking at #3 out of the top 50 safest college cities in America is Madison, NJ -- home to Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus. At a cost of about $45,000 year, the 2,600 on-campus students don't have much to worry about when it comes to crime.

But that's not the only city in Jersey that did well.

Are any other New Jersey college towns in the top 50?

One other Garden State city is on the list -- Princeton ranks #11 in the nation.

For a complete list of all 50 of the safest college towns in America, visit safewise.com.

