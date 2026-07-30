Northfield Police Arrest Burglary Suspect
A shout out to the Northfield Police Department!
After being contacted by a local resident about a problem, police responded, and quickly made an arrest.
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Northfield New Jersey Police Nab a Burglary Suspect
Northfield City Police say they got a late night call from a local resident after someone allegedly opened a door of a parked vehicle.
This happened this past Tuesday, just after 11pm on Pincus Avenue.
When police arrived on the scene, they located a suspect and arrested him. Taken into custody was Yuma White, 30, of Northfield.
During their investigation, officers watched surveillance video from the area, which allegedly showed White getting into a vehicle without the owner's permission.
White has been charged with two country of burglary and five counts of criminal attempt to commit burglary.
He was processed and released. pending a court date.
Thanks to Local Residents
In a Facebook post, police thanked local residents for being alert and contacting police:
"The Northfield Police Department thanks the vigilant residents who promptly reported suspicious activity. Community members are encouraged to continue reporting suspicious behavior, as timely information plays a vital role in helping keep our neighborhoods safe."
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
SOURCE: Northfield Police Department
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