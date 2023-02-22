Yes, A Tornado Hit Mercer County on Tuesday, The Weather Service Confirms

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado hit the Quaker Bridge area of Mercer County Tuesday afternoon (February 21, 2023). Investigators from the Weather Service are on site this morning evaluating the damage.

The exact path length and width and strength of the tornado will be released later this afternoon, officials say.

Click here to see photos and more accounts of the damage, which primarily affected the Quaker Bridge area.



The damage appeared to be centered in the Lawrence Square Village area, areas of Conover Road, Jefferson Park, and Village Road near Oak Lane.

As many as 60 structures suffered damage, but no injuries were reported.



