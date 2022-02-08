The fact that we're still discussing patrons not tipping their servers a fair amount, if at all, boggles my mind.

I was a server during my late teens, for my entire college career, even for a time post-graduation. There was nothing worse than putting in a hard day's work and realizing that 3 of your tables barely left you 10% when you know for a fact that you were attentive, pleasant, and accommodating, therefore leaving you short for the day.

You can't go more than 48 hours without seeing this topic result in a heated debate somewhere across one of the many social platforms in existence. The comments are always the same: "it's a patron's choice whether to tip or not", "if the server wanted 20%, they should've performed better", etc. Now, there are always the comments in support of the server(s)' argument, but there are still, even in 2022, some people who fail to realize why it's morally responsible to tip your servers at least between 18-20%.

Servers in the US make a FRACTION of minimum wage. They survive on tips. They pay their mortgage, put food on the table, and provide for their families basically at their patrons' discretion.

The response that's as old as time is, "well, it was his/her choice to become a server." That's a correct statement, but that argument doesn't hold any weight in the light of day. After all, we all chose our profession. Does that mean that none of us have the right to complain if we're treated unfairly at work or don't receive a livable wage?

People don't tip because people don't care. That's the bottom line. Based on multiple social media discussions (even in some NJ-specific Facebook groups), the reason people refuse to tip an acceptable amount is because they either "can't afford it" or "don't believe in tipping". That's not an excuse in the post-Covid (ish) world we live in.

This may sound like a broken record, but if you can't afford to tip, don't go out to eat! The problem with that is people will forever want to have their cake and eat it too, so not being able to afford the "extra expense" of leaving a tip will never deter most from dining out.

In today's crazy pandemic-crazed world, servers here in New Jersey are depending on those tips more than ever.

