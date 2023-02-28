How to Get a Trader Joe’s in the May Landing, EHT, Galloway Area

Whenever a question appears online about what businesses South Jersey people want to see in their community, the top answers are usually "Dollar General Store", "Mattress Store", and "Cell Phone Store."

Yes, I'm kidding.

The business that always seems to pop up in these kind of queries is Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe's - for those of use living in a Trader Joe's food desert - is a nationwide grocery store chain, that apparently is the greatest store of all time.

Trader's Joe fans seem to love the stores, which focus on specialty foods that apparently you just can't get anywhere else.

CNN recently published a story, based on a Trade Joe's poll, where people were asked about their favorite Trader Joe's products. The top product was Chili and Lime Flavored Rolled Tortilla Chips. Other items finishing at the top were Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice, and Trader Joe's Butter Chicken.

So, how do we get Trader Joe's to come and build a store here, in the Atlantic/Cape May County area?

The store has been around for decades, but it's a private company that does not offer franchises. All the 500-plus locations, according to Wikipedia, are company owned. This means it's all up to the company to decide where to expand its footprint.

Undoubtedly, the company does extensive research to decide where to locate new stores.

But wait - there apparently is a way you can have some influence. (Although, honestly, we don't know how much influence you would have....)

Trader Joe's offers a form on their website to fill out if you'd like to see a Trader Joe's locate to your city. You can find it here. So, get to work, Trader Joe fans!

Good luck!

