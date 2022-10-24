Trick Or Treat: Find Out Which NJ City Is The Best For Halloween

Spooky season's in full swing, ya'll! By now, the decorations have been hung, the skeletons have been erected on the front lawn, and you've probably already purchased candy to hand out to the trick-or-treaters next week.

Halloween is almost here. Here in the Garden State, it's a pretty big deal. Fall specifically is a big deal here in New Jersey, but we sure do love Halloween. Don't forget, the town of Haddonfield in the "Halloween" movies with Michael Myers was inspired by the Haddonfield in Camden County, South Jersey. Also Netflix's new series "The Watcher" is based on a house within the town of Westfield, NJ. So, aside from Salem, Massachusetts, not sure you need any more proof that New Jersey is THE PLACE to be for Halloween-lovers.

According to a recent survey, there is one particular city within the Garden State that celebrates Halloween like no other. A study by the folks over at WalletHub analyzed various pieces of data to determine the top cities in the U.S. for celebrating Halloween without breaking the bank too much. After all, it's always GREAT when you don't have to go broke to go nuts over your favorite holiday.

Apparently, there's one city in New Jersey that falls into the top 10! Believe it or not, Jersey City landed in the number 7 spot of best cities to celebrate Halloween in the country.

When it comes to trick-or-treating, Jersey City ranks even higher. The survey found that this NJ town is the second-best place in the entire country to take your kid out to collect their candy. Apparently, the city really gets a kick out of all the kids knocking up for some treats.

It's good to know that New Jersey residents are good sports when it comes to trick-or-treating. After all, Halloween can get EXPENSIVE! Did you know that an estimated $10.6 BILLION will be spent this year in preparation for the climax of spooky season? That's BILLION with a "b".

Check out even more interesting facts about Halloween this year below:

