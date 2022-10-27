When to Trick-or-Treat in Atlantic County, NJ This Halloween

Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Atlantic County.



From Absecon to Weymouth and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!

It looks like for Halloween 2022, all Atlantic County towns will be Trick or Treating on Monday, October 31st. There's none scheduled for the weekend leading up to Halloween.

Trick or Treating times vary. All you have to do is scroll to find out Trick or Treat times near you.

Have a safe and Happy Halloween and save us a PB cup or two if ya can. Lol.

