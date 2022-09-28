We're right on the cusp of spooky season, ya'll! Are you excited??

Fall is one of the absolute BEST seasons in South Jersey. Not only is it positively BEAUTIFUL this time of year, but there's also so much to do!

Fall means Halloween, and boy does Jersey LOVE the scary stuff! Pretty soon, your calendar will be full of all the local haunted attractions you'll plan to visit during the peak of spooky season. Before your calendar gets too full, you should definitely save some room for the ghosts of Hamilton Township.

The Mays Landing ghost tour is happening once again this year, and the date has officially been set! The Hamilton Historical Society here in Atlantic County will be presenting its 22nd Annual Ghost Walk in downtown Mays Landing on October 22nd. You'll get the chance to explore the rich history of downtown Mays Landing and hear stories about yesteryear and those who've impacted the town the most that may even still be here with us.

Scary stuff, right?

If you're into the ghost and ghouls, this is probably something you should plan on checking out. Reservations are required, though, so you should solidify your plans now and make yours HERE.

Find out more information about this year's ghost tour in Mays Landing HERE.

