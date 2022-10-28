When to Trick-or-Treat in Gloucester County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Gloucester County.
From Clayton to Woodbury Heights and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!
It looks like for Halloween 2022, most Gloucester County towns will be Trick or Treating on Monday, October 31st, with a few exceptions. For example, Newfield planned their festivities for Saturday, October 29th. Other towns allow Trick or Treating as late as 9 p.m.
Trick or Treating times vary. All you have to do is scroll to find out Trick or Treat times near you.
Have a safe and Happy Halloween and save us a Twix or two if ya can. Lol.
Halloween 2022: Trick or Treat Times for Gloucester County, NJ Towns
