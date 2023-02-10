Oreos are good cookies. Chips Ahoy is the standard bearer of the chocolate chip...and the Keebler Elves? Those cookies with chocolate stripes are great for dunking. As good as those cookies are, there's one brand that stands out from the rest. Who doesn't like Girl Scout cookies? They're a part of Americana.

Girl Scout cookies can be traced all the way back to 1912. These days, they come in many flavors. In 1951, they offered Sandwich, Shortbread, and a chocolate mint cookie that we now call, "Thin mints."

Through the years, flavors have come and gone. There's been quite a variety to choose from. But as creative as the Girl Scouts are, they've never come out with anything like this.

Ocean Casino Resort is offering up cocktails inspired by Girl Scout cookie flavors. Much like the cookies, these cocktails are available for a limited time.

Between February 15th and March 15th, you can visit Ocean Casino Resort, in Atlantic City and order cocktails like the Caramel Surprise (Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Chocolate Liqueur, Malibu, Caramel, Toasted Coconut), PB&B (Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Crème De Cacao, Peanut Brittle), Lemon Kiss (Pinnacle Whipped Vodka, Lemon) and Berry Chocolatey (Three Olives Cherry Vodka, Chambord, Chocolate Liqueur).

You can sample these cocktails at Ocean Casino Resort's Lobby Bar, Makai, and SkyCafe (Only February 17-20th only).

If you need another reason for trying out these delicious cocktails, The Ocean Casino Resort will donate $1 of every sale to the Girl Scouts of Southern and Central New Jersey.

For those under 21 years old, you have until March 26th to stock up on this year's supply of cookies. Money from sales helps local troops and councils.

GirlScouts.org, TheOceanAC.com

