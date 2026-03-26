NJ Governor Visits Atlantic County and Makes Pizza (VIDEO)
If you're a politician and you pay a visit to Tilton Road in Northfield, you might stop in at Townsquare Media and say hello to the #1 Rated Morning Radio Show in South Jersey. (That would be the Cat Country 107.3 Morning Show with Joe and Jahna....)
Or, you might not.
Maybe, instead, you drop by a terrific local pizza place - that once was rated by the famous Dave Portnoy - and you learn to make pizza!
READ MORE: Dave Portnoy's Review of Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield
READ MORE: How One New Jersey Resident Won Over Six Million Dollars on Their Phone
New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill Visits Northfield NJ Pizza Place
New Jersey's Governor has only been in office a short time, but she's already trying to connect with the state's residents about the important stuff.
Stuff like good pizza!
The governor took time out of her busy schedule to visit Carluccio's Pizza on Tilton Road in Northfield.
While she was there, she learned out to make pizza - and, honestly, she did pretty good! Check her out:
It looks like she had fun!
"Just throw it up and spin it, Governor! It's just like flying a helicopter!"
It's great to see the governor pay a visit to South Jersey. We hope we see her more often!
LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US
Gallery Credit: Stacker
These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz