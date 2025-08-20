Atlantic City just handed out another monster win! A guest got VERY lucky at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City over the weekend and hit a $113,524 jackpot! It all went down on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, the big win came from the “Super Tiger and Dragon Bonus” on a Tiger and Dragon slot machine. It’s a popular game at casinos made by IGT (International Game Technology).

Big Win On A Big Bet

The guest placed a bold $500 bet on a 10-cent denomination machine. Let’s just say it paid off…big time.

While the winner has chosen to remain anonymous, the buzz around the casino was electric after the payout.

Slot Machines Aren’t Just for High Rollers

If you're not familiar, the Tiger and Dragon slot machine is known for its bold design, exciting bonus features, and serious payout potential.

It's no surprise that it continues to draw in players looking for that next big break.

Even though this specific winner stayed out of the spotlight, stories like this keep proving that Atlantic City is still one of the hottest places to hit it big. You could be the next big jackpot winner.

High Stakes And High Rewards At Hard Rock

$500 may sound steep for a single spin, but it’s a strong reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in AC.

Let this be a lesson to you: it doesn’t matter if you're a seasoned player or just visiting for the vibe, the casino floor is full of wild possibilities.

Who’s next?

