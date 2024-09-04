A couple has learned that getting a babysitter for their infant might have been worth the trouble.

Photo by Bastien Jaillot on Unsplash Photo by Bastien Jaillot on Unsplash loading...

Couple charged after leaving a baby alone in casino hotel room in Atlantic City

While helping to raise my kids, I heard a phrase similar to this: "No matter how bad of a parent you think you are, there's always someone worse."

We found some of those worse parents.

Atlantic City Police arrested a couple one evening last week after leaving their infant alone in Bally's Casino Hotel, while they apparently gambled in the casino.

The incident happened on August 30th, a little after 9 pm.

Housekeeping at the hotel says Jequan Campbell and Teeah McCall had requested some items to be delivered to their room. When the housekeeper arrived, no one answered the door, so she let herself in - and that's when she found the infant sleeping in a crib - and no one else in the room.

Photo by Thomas Tucker on Unsplash Photo by Thomas Tucker on Unsplash loading...

Couple arrested

Housekeeping notified hotel security, who notified local police.

Atlantic City Police responded and located Campbell and McCall, who were found and taken into custody.

The infant was checked over by emergency personnel (and apparently was OK), and the New Jersey Department of Child Protection & Permanency was notified.

Campbell was also charged with possession of a handgun.

SOURCE: Atlantic City Police Department

When I Win the Lottery, There Will Be Signs Check out this $20 Million Dream Home Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly