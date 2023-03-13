Why have a Happy Hour when you can have a HOPPY HOUR?! Atlantic City's got a new pop-up bar for spring called The Mad Bunny.



The Mad Bunny Bar is now open inside Resorts Casino Hotel.

It temporarily takes over Bar One on the main casino floor.

Celebrate the new season with specialty cocktails and live music. But HOP TO IT, because this pop-up bar will only be around through April 21st, according to North Beach AC.

And be on the lookout. You never know when a bunch of dancing Easter Bunnies will spring a surprise dance routine on ya.

It's not the first time Resorts has jumped on the pop-up bar trend. Over Christmas Bar One transformed into The Candy Cane Lounge and was super festive.

Resorts does a great job inventing pop-up bar themes, so definitely check out the new Mad Bunny Bar while it's open.

