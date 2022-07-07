Two Injured in Parkway Rollover Crash in Egg Harbor Twp

Two people who were in a car that left the road and rolled over early Thursday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Egg Harbor Township are lucky to be alive, based on photos of the damage to the vehicle.

Firefighters from the Bargaintown and Farmington volunteer fire departments were called to the scene of a crash at Parkway mile marker 39 northbound at about 1 am Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, first responders found a BMW had lost control and left the highway and had overturned into trees on the side of the road. The person in the passenger seat had been able to climb out of the wrecked car, but the driver was still trapped with minor injuries, according to firefighters on the scene.

Firefighters were able to extricate the driver from the car who was turned over to Egg Harbor Township EMS for treatment.

The attached photos show the extent of the damage to the vehicle and that the car's airbags had deployed.

A tow company worked until about 2 am to remove the car from the woods, according to the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company.

Police are still investigating the crash.

